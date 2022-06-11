Bristol County Savings Bank has joined Alloy Labs Alliance, a consortium of community and mid-sized banks, to more effectively and efficiently adopt technology. The goal of the consortium is to quicken the pace of innovation, helping to level the playing field and enable institutions like Bristol County Savings to compete against large, national players, BCSB said in a news release. Alloy Labs Alliance was launched in 2018 by 12 founding banks from across the country and has grown to over 60 institutional members.
On May 22, Catholic school leaders from around the country graduated from the post-graduate Catholic Leadership Cohort as part of the Boston College’s Roche Center for Catholic Education. Four of the 16 graduates are from The Sun Chronicle area. They include Matthew Bourque, principal of St. Mary Catholic School in Mansfield, Charlotte Lourenco, principal of St. Mary-Sacred Heart School in North Attleboro, and Kelly Gomez and Jacob Curren from Bishop Feehan in Attleboro.