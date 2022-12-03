Special Olympics Donut Week, an annual fundraiser to support the Special Olympics chapters in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, is returning to Dunkin’ starting Saturday. From Dec. 3-10, local Dunkin’ franchise owners in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass. will donate 25 cents for every donut purchase to support the Special Olympics. Dunkin’s partnership with the Special Olympics dates nearly 30 years and has helped raise more than $3 million for the organizations.
***
Community Counseling of Bristol County, a provider of mental health/substance use treatment, emergency services, and care coordination, has been awarded the Community Behavioral Health Center contract to provide services in Southeastern Massachusetts. Implementation is anticipated to begin January 2023. The CBHC will be located at 1 Washington St., Taunton, and will serve Attleboro, Berkley, Dighton, Lakeville, Mansfield, Middleboro, North Attleboro, Norton, Raynham, Rehoboth, Seekonk and Taunton.