Portia Planning and Wealth Management is participating in the Ameriprise National Day of Service and will be supporting three local groups that provide food to the community: Kids Summer Café, Fuel for the Weekend and Plainville’s Living Bread Food Pantry. A one-day drop-off to support the programs will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at Portia Planning, 30 Man Mar Drive, Plainville. Participants are asked to put donations in car trunks, so volunteers can remove the items on arrival. Items needed include individual fruit cups/raisin boxes; individual applesauce cups, pudding cups; individual crackers/snacks, like pretzels, goldfish, cheese & crackers, desserts; individual breakfast bars/granola bars; small peanut butter or jelly containers; individual gluten-free snacks; juice boxes; pasta sauce and whole grain pasta; canned beans, canned fruit, canned vegetables, dry beans, dry potatoes; rice, cereals, canned tuna, mac & cheese, soup, ramen; toiletries and toilet paper.
Representatives of the Plainville, Sharon, Franklin and Milford offices of Keller Williams will be going to WWI Park in North Attleboro on May 11 for the company’s Annual Day of Service, or Red Day (Renew, Energize and Donate). The representatives will be raking, mulching, planting trees, spreading rock/dust near petting areas, and tending to Julia’s Garden. They will also be filling “Launch Boxes” for Rise Above, an organization that helps young adults transition out of the foster care system to independent living.
Neon Marketplace, which has several locations in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts including one in Seekonk, has announced the appointment of Adi Dhandhania as chief executive officer. He previously served as COO for North America at Bally’s Interactive, a global gaming and hospitality company.
Dogtopia, a dog daycare, boarding and spa facility, is set to open a new location at 21 East St., Building B, in North Attleboro on Monday, May 1. The new location is operated by general manager Kerry Hellman, who was born and raised in Rhode Island. It plans to raise funds to sponsor a service dog in-training for a veteran. To learn more, go to www.dogtopiafoundation.org.