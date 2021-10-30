Attleboro-based New Hope recently hired Christine Gaze as its first director of diversity, equity and inclusion. A first-generation Korean American, Gaze comes with experience in the education sector and lives in the Greater Attleboro area. New Hope also welcomed Mariana Silva-Buck as its new vice president for development. She has an extensive background in marketing and communication, and has run her own business, says New Hope, a non-profit that helps women in crisis.
***
Lisa Morgan has been named president and chief executive officer of Kennedy-Donovan Center, a Foxboro-based organization that provides support to people with developmental delays, disabilities, and other family challenges. Morgan brings more than 28 years of experience in the nonprofit sector including managing a wide array of programs for people with disabilities in Montreal, Baltimore, Atlanta, and in Virginia. Currently, she is chief operating officer of enCircle (formerly Lutheran Family Services of Virginia) and provides executive leadership for the agency’s programmatic operations.
***
The Patriots Hall of Fame has been given an International Sports Heritage Association Award, known as an ISHY, in the educational programming category. The Hall received the honor for its virtual education program that was established during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. When local schools and businesses closed at the outset of the pandemic in March of 2020, the Hall created educational content for students and educators. It then moved to a true virtual field trip via web conferencing. The Hall has hosted more than 100 virtual field trips for approximately 7,000 students from over 60 different schools in 2021.
***
Alexander Marchando of Attleboro was among 23 new correctional officers recently sworn in at the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls. The new officers completed an eight-week training program in prison management and facilitation.
***
Thrive Chief Executive Officer Rob Stephenson will participate on a keynote panel during the 2021 Channel Partners Conference & Expo being held Nov. 1-4 in Las Vegas. The panel is titled, “The MSP 201 501: Meet Today’s Influencers & Innovative Leaders.” Thrive provides NextGen Managed Services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.