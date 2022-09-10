It’Sugar, a store specializing in innovative sweets, fun novelty gifts and giant candy, opened at Patriot Place on Thursday, Sept. 8, and plans to have prizes, giveaways, music, games and more this weekend. Located in the North Marketplace across from Davio’s and Citizen Crust, It’Sugar was founded by Jeff Rubin in 2006 and has grown to 100 locations throughout the United States.
North Easton Savings Bank has hired Kevin Murphy as a mortgage loan officer. A lifelong resident of Mansfield and a graduate of Stonehill College, Murphy has over 35 years of experience in mortgage lending and banking. Most recently, he was the assistant vice president at Santander Bank, where he was responsible for mortgage origination in the South Shore area.