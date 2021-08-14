Wrentham Village Premium Outlets will be giving out floral bouquets to Wrentham-area educators from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, while supplies last. The bouquets will be available at the Simon Guest Services/Mall Management Office (proof of education ID required). For more information, go to www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/wrentham-village.
Jersey Mike’s Subs will open Aug. 18 at 84 Taunton St. in Plainville. Franchise owner Brian O’Loughlin will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from that day through Aug. 22 to support King Philip Regional High School. Customers with a special fundraising coupon can make a minimum $2 contribution to the school in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
John Vasconcellos is retiring and stepping down as president of the SouthCoast Community Foundation at the end of the year. “During his five-year leadership, the organization has built a solid financial base, operational depth, and a highly respected reputation for thoughtful, effective, and trust-based philanthropy, which positions it well for the future,” the foundation said. A nationwide search is underway for a successor. The foundation is a nonprofit serving the communities of Southeastern Massachusetts through philanthropy.
BJ’s Wholesale Club has announced a $1 million donation from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. BJ’s donation is part of the retailer’s efforts to help fight hunger by awarding grants to 50 Feeding America member food banks in the Eastern United States to support child and family food assistance programs.
