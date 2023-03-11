Bristol Community College faculty member Adrienne Foster Scharf, Ph.D., is a recipient of a 2023 Dale P. Parnell Distinguished Faculty Award from the American Association of Community Colleges. The award distinguishes faculty who not only exemplify excellence in an academic setting but who also work outside the classroom to help their students achieve success. Since the program began in 2018, AACC has recognized more than 185 faculty members from across the United States. Scharf lives in Taunton and has taught at each of Bristol’s campuses, including Attleboro.
***
Also, Bristol Community College has been awarded the gold designation in the 2023-2024 Military Friendly School’s list included in the May issue of G.I. Jobs Magazine. The list, by Viqtory, a media entity for military personnel transitioning into civilian life, honors schools throughout the country that are striving to embrace America’s military service members, veterans and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus.
***
BrightView Health, an outpatient addiction treatment provider, has opened 12 new centers across Massachusetts, including one in Attleboro. BrightView has over 80 locations throughout North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, Delaware, Arizona and Maryland and Massachusetts. Programs include medication assisted treatment (MAT), individual counseling, group therapy, peer support, and social services.