North Easton Savings Bank has hired Greg Pauplis as senior vice president, commercial lender. Pauplis has 20-plus years in the commercial banking industry focused on commercial real estate, residential and commercial construction, C&I, non-profit organizations and SBA 504 loans. Prior to joining North Easton Savings Bank, he was the senior vice president and commercial lender at Cambridge Trust.
***
On April 6, Bristol Community College hosted an open roundtable discussion about MassReconnect and Student SUCCESS funds, two of the Healey-Driscoll administration’s budget priorities for higher education in the Commonwealth. The roundtable, held in Bristol’s LEED Platinum certified John J. Sbrega Health and Science Building, was led by Secretary of Education Patrick Tutwiler, Commissioner of Higher Education Noe Ortega, and Bristol Community College President Laura L. Douglas.
***
Champion, Jockey, and Lacoste outlets will be expanding at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets this year, Simon Property Group reports. Also, a seasonal beer garden pop up by 67 Degrees Brewing in Franklin opened April 8, the first establishment of its kind at the outlets.