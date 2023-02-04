“Accommodating Workers with Disabilities: A Local Perspective” will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Attleboro Area Industrial Museum, 42 Union St. Attleboro. The panel discussion will explore how local companies and public systems adapt for workers with disabilities. Representatives from three Attleboro-based employers will comprise the panel, with a question-and-answer session following their remarks. Register at https://attleboros1abc.org/.
------
Mansfield native Thomas M. Dolan III has joined the firm of Barton Gilman as Of Counsel in the Providence office, expanding the firm’s civil litigation practice. Dolan focuses his practice on medical professional liability defense, premises liability, aging services litigation and criminal defense. He also represents medical professionals in arbitration, mediation and state licensing board hearings.
------
BankFive, a community bank with a mortgage office in Wrentham, has announced several promotions to its senior leadership team, including three women. Catherine Dillon has been promoted to chief operating officer, where she will report directly to CEO Anne Tangen. Jennifer Dooling has been promoted to chief banking services officer, where she will also report directly to Tangen. Maureen Terranova has been promoted to chief information officer and Gregory Medeiros has been promoted to chief credit officer.
------
The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub has launched its annual “Have a Heart” Give $5, Get $5 fundraiser for the Pine Street Inn. Forty-six Ninety-Nines, including ones in Forxboro and North Attleboro, will participate, with all proceeds going directly to New England’s largest homeless services organization.
------
Dean College has been named a founding member of the Leading Colleges organization. Launched in 2023, Leading Colleges is designed as an alternative to current ranking and listing services and creates a lens for school and independent counselors to identify student-centered colleges, the Franklin school said.