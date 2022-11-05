Ralph Letner has been hired as the new chief lending officer at North Easton Savings Bank. Letner has 36 years of experience in the banking industry focused on supporting local and regional organizations, the bank said. Prior to joining North Easton Savings, he was the chief banking officer at Wellesley Bank and the director of commercial and industrial lending at Cambridge Trust.
Elemeno Health, developer of a proprietary solution serving frontline health care teams, has announced it is providing Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro with a mobile-friendly team engagement platform to support nurses. Elemeno says it provides teams with a customizable clinical and resource app that promotes practice standardization and consistent delivery of patient care. “Elemeno helps us ensure every nurse has the confidence, support and information they need to deliver the highest quality care to every patient,” Sturdy CEO and President Aimee Brewer said.