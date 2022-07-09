Bluestone Bank has announced that over $500,000 has been donated through its Scholarship Program, which provides support for graduating seniors who are continuing their education at an accredited institution of higher learning or continuing their career in a trade. Each year the bank partners with various local schools to select excelling high school seniors to receive the scholarships. In 2022, Bluestone Bank partnered with 19 schools to award 24 scholarships totaling $35,000 – the most impactful in the bank’s history.
***
PhysicianOne Urgent Care (P1UC) has opened a new center in Franklin at 648 Old West Central St., off I-495 across from Franklin Village Plaza. The Franklin center is PhysicianOne’s 24th location and fifth in Massachusetts, expanding its reach to the southeastern area of the state. PhysicianOne Urgent Care offers on-demand care, and says it is the only provider in Massachusetts to offer locally staffed 24/7 telehealth.
***
In celebration of its 55th anniversary, D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches has kicked off the $55K Neighborhood Giveaway program to give out $55,000 to community organizations and guests across New England. Each participating restaurant has chosen a local organization to partner with, letting guests vote to decide which five partner organizations will receive a $10,000 donation and automatically entering voters for five chances to win $1,000. The D’Angelo restaurant that receives the highest number of votes on five dates throughout the summer will deliver the $10,000 donation to its partner organization. Voting runs through July 24. D’Angelo of Plainville has chosen to partner with For Kids’ Sake Foundation, a North Attleboro-based organization that holds events and fundraisers to raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research.