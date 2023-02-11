Aimee Brewer, president and CEO of Sturdy Memorial Hospital, is a new member of the Advisory Council to the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission. She is among 34 members announced by the HPC for the 2023-24 term. The goal of the council is to enhance HPC’s policy agenda through discussion of the issues facing the Massachusetts health care market.
***
North Easton Savings Bank has announced it has been named the #1 Top Workplace USA 2023 in the 150-499 employee category. The annual study was developed by the research company Energage. NESB is also ranked as a top bank in Massachusetts by Forbes two years running. “This is a big deal to us,” remarked Rich Spencer, president and CEO. “Being named #1 in our category for the entire nation represents years of strategically prioritizing and making investments in things related to how we can best support our employees.”
***
Cochise Pearson, MEd, of Foxboro, president of Ivy Scholars Success, is a new member of the board of directors at the Manet Community Health Center. Founded in 1979, Manet is a 501C(3) not-for-profit Federally Qualified Health Center that provides preventive, primary, same-day, mental health, and substance use (behavioral health care). It has practice locations in Quincy, Taunton, and Attleboro and a Community Outreach and Prevention Services office in Quincy, and serves patients from across the South Shore and Southeastern Mass.
***
Cavallo & Signoriello Insurance Agency, based in Mansfield, recently acquired Burke Insurance Agency of Hyde Park. The acquisition is the 12th for C&S Insurance since 2008. It has four locations throughout Massachusetts and serves nearly 30,000 individuals and businesses.
***
Abigail DesVergnes has joined Jack Conway’s team of Mansfield real estate agents. DesVergnes started her career in the editorial department of The Sun Chronicle and, before joining Conway, was a writer for the real estate section of the Boston Globe. “She comes from a long line of developers and builders and said that real estate is in her blood,” according to a Jack Conway press release.
***
The State Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment has announced the launch of the Community Ambassadors Program. It aims to increase the number of state residents who have “a deep understanding of financial foundations through training community representatives on money management principles and empowerment programs,” the office said in a news release. Applications are now being accepted for the first cohort of ambassadors. Ten will be chosen; deadline to apply is March 8. Go to www.mass.gov/communityambassadors to learn more and apply.
***
Citizens and NECN are accepting applications from local nonprofit organizations for the Champions in Action program in the category of Youth Summer Workforce Programming. Non-profit organizations or partnerships that provide summer jobs or training for local youth are encouraged to apply. For more info and to complete and application online, go to www.citizensbank.com/champions. Deadline is Feb. 24.