HarborOne Bank has kicked off its Eighth Annual Small Business Pitch Contest to support the development of small businesses in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Registration and entries are open through Aug. 31 to compete for a top prize of $10,000 from HarborOne to help a local small business accelerate its growth. For full contest details, go to www.harborone.com/harboroneu/business/small-business-pitch-contest.
Sheryl Guglielmo of Attleboro, a former member of the city’s planning board, has been promoted to principal at DiPrete Engineering. She will lead the firm’s Client Experience (CX) Strategy which includes the implementation of a training and development program for the firm’s project managers. She joined DiPrete after graduating in 2006 from Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston.
Brandon Carr of North Attleboro, PE, LEED AP, has also been promoted to principal. He will be responsible for helping to shape the overall direction of the firm to bring greater value to clients and team members. Carr joined DiPrete in 2007 after working with the Massachusetts Highway Department.
On Saturday, July 15, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will host a free exhibition of The Jim Irsay Collection, a traveling museum of artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture, at Boston’s TD Garden. During the event, Irsay will present $25,000 donations to two Massachusetts nonprofits, including The Joe Andruzzi Foundation, based in North Attleboro. The foundation provides help to families of New England cancer patients. For more info or to make a donation, visit joeandruzzifoundation.org.
Richard Conti, an Attleboro city councilor, has been elected to the American Society of Appraisers discipline committee for Appraisal Review and Management for a three-year term. He will also chair their International Marketing Committee and serve as vice president of the Boston Chapter. He was elected last year to serve a three-year term on the executive board of the Massachusetts Association of Assessing Officers and is the vice president of the Bristol County Assessing Association and will serve as President next year.
Daniel Currier of Attleboro, Class of 2025, has been elected to the Westfield State University board as student trustee for the 2023–24 academic year. A junior with majors in accounting and finance with minors in economics and English, Currier was formerly vice president for finance for Westfield State’s Student Government Association, is president of the Accounting Club and serves as a campus tour guide, new student orientation leader and peer tutor.