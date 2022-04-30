LCB Senior Living, LLC, owner and operator of The Residence at Great Woods in Norton, has named Carol Hickey as reflections director. Hickey has worked in the senior living industry for over 35 years, most recently for Avita of Needham, an assisted living facility that focuses on memory care services. She will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations and functions of The Residence at Great Woods Reflections Memory Care neighborhood.
***
Friends of North Attleboro Council on Aging has been selected by local Stop & Shop store leadership as the benefiting hunger organization in the Stop & Shop Bloomin’ 4 Good Program for the month of May. Every $10.99 Bloomin’ 4 Good Bouquet with the red circle sticker sold supports a hunger organization local to the Stop & Shop in which it was purchased. According to Feeding America, every $1 donation to a local hunger organization can provide 10 or more meals to someone in need.
***
CARF International announced that The Arc of Bristol County has been accredited for three years for its Community Integration programs (Middleboro and Attleboro Day Habilitation Centers), and Host Family (Adult Family Care)/Shared Living Services. It’s the fifth consecutive three-year accreditation that the international certifying body, CARF, has given to The Arc.
***
Representatives of Keller Williams Elite in Plainville will be doing community service work from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 12 at World War I Park in North Attleboro. They will be cleaning, raking, painting, mulching, etc., in celebration of RED Day, the Keller Williams company annual day of service. They will also be donating canned goods for local food pantries. RED stands for Renew Energize and Donate.