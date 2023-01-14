Brian Azar, president and CEO of Coastal1 Credit Union, has announced the following promotions and new hires:
Kathleen Dougherty has joined the credit union as senior vice president/chief people officer and will oversee every stage of the employee experience from talent acquisition, onboarding, engagement, development, and career mobility. She comes to the credit union with over 20 years in human resources, most recently serving at Bank of America.
Jeff Kolarik has joined the credit union as senior vice president /chief information officer and will oversee Coastal1’s information technology and digital innovation efforts. He has been in the operations and technology field for over 35 years, most recently serving as EVP/COO at Bristol County Savings Bank.
Gina Torres has been promoted to assistant vice president of information technology applications and will be responsible for business line application operations and planning, while driving the tactical direction of business line application support. She has been with the credit union for 22 years, most recently serving as IT Applications Analyst II.
Attleboro-based New Hope Inc. has named Carole Graves its new vice president of development and education. Her responsibilities include providing leadership and vision for the development, marketing, communications and education divisions. She oversees fundraising, events, community outreach, grant writing and more. Graves has more than 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector from working with organizations such as The Arc, Hearth, Inc., Vinfen, Eliot Community Human Services, and Seven Hills Foundation. She also has experience as a medical advocate working with survivors and creating anti-violent communities.
The Pan-Mass Challenge recently promoted Jessica Otto Guay of Rehoboth to fundraising associate. In the newly elevated role, Guay will continue to support PMC in event planning and take part in overseeing the organization’s fundraising processing. Last year, PMC raised a record-breaking $69 million for research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Guay first volunteered in 2010 thanks to her father Peter’s Dana-Farber oncologist. In 2014, she began riding alongside her dad and they together have raised over $80,000 for the organization. Peter passed away from non-Hodgkins lymphoma at age 54 in 2017.