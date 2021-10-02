Matthew Castro has joined the staff at Castro Thresher & Oliveira in Attleboro. He will provide accounting and tax services. Castro worked in the Boston office of Ernst & Young from 2019-2021. He is a graduate of Stonehill College where he received bachelor of arts and bachelor of science degrees in accounting and economics. He is a third generation member of the firm, which is marking 50 years serving the greater Attleboro area.
***
Bristol Community College will host a Project Management Certificate program information session from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23, in the Commonwealth College Center (G building) atrium, on the Bristol Fall River Campus, 777 Elsbree St. Students can explore career opportunities, hear from graduates, meet program faculty, ask questions and find out how to get started in the program. RSVP by emailing ProjectMgtEvent@BristolCC.edu. All are welcome.
