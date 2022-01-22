Massachusetts-based Market Basket ranked third in the fifth annual Retailer Preference Index. Amazon earned the top spot for the second consecutive year in the national survey and H.E.B., a supermarket chain headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, ranked second. The online survey of 10,000 U.S. households was undertaken by dunnhumby, a British customer data science company. Dunnhumby asked respondents to rate grocers on a number of key factors including service, pricing, quality, digital options, operations, convenience, speed, and rewards programs. Market Basket operates 86 stores in New England, including one in South Attleboro.
***
Waste Connections (MEGA) of Seekonk, ABC Disposal of New Bedford and two local families donated Christmas gifts to fulfill wish lists of children at the Swansea Wood School, a program of Justice Resource Institute. The non-profit therapeutic coed residential school helps adolescents coping with trauma, mental health issues, behavioral difficulties, and/or mild to moderate cognitive challenges.
***
The Bridgewater State University Testing Center has been recertified by the National College Testing Association. Criteria for certification is based on the NCTA Professional Standards and Guidelines, which were developed to guide post-secondary test centers in the delivery of quality testing programs.