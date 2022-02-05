Kwame Dapaah-Afriyie, MD, MBA, FAC, director of hospital medicine at The Miriam Hospital in Providence, has been designated governor-elect designee of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians. His appointment kicks off a year of training before he commences a four-year term as governor that begins in spring 2023. Dapaah-Afriyie, who lives in Attleboro, founded the hospitalist program at The Miriam in 1997 and was named director of its division of hospitalist medicine in 2004.
Harvard Pilgrim Health Care has announced that 68 physician groups have been named to its 20th annual Honor Roll, including Sturdy Memorial Hospital Affiliated Physicians in Attleboro. Sturdy was named based on performance in three domains of clinical care affecting both adult and pediatric patients.
Lifeworks, a nonprofit human services provider that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has named Dawna Gyukeri director of development and communications. Gyukeri, a resident of Attleboro, brings over three decades of nonprofit and communications experience to Lifeworks. In her new role, she oversees the agency’s development, marketing and communications initiatives.