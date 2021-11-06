HMEA, a private, not for profit agency that supports nearly 4,000 children and adults with developmental disabilities and their families, has announced that its Plainville Employment team has received the agency’s 2021 Team Award, given to a staff team that works effectively together. The team was recognized for going above and beyond to support an individual HMEA serves and her family. When the mother of Erin, a program participant, passed away unexpectedly, they jumped in immediately to help, HMEA says. Erin’s mother was her primary support and caregiver, so the team reached out to her father to assist with everything from meal preparation to bathing and laundry. Nearly two months later, they still work together to develop a weekly schedule to support Erin and her father.
