Locally owned and operated Foxborough Crumbl Cookies will open for business Friday, April 28, at 22 Patriot Place, Suite 177B, in Foxboro. The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 275+ weekly rotating ﬂavors, including Crumbl’s award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. Some of Crumbl’s specialty ﬂavors include Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake and Galaxy Brownie. Crumbl says it will provide over 50 career opportunities to Foxboro locals.
***
Zahara Cannabis, 70 Frank Mossberg Drive, Attleboro, is partnering on a donation drive this month with The Arc of Bristol County, which offers services and programs for children and adults with challenges. Zahara will match any purchase of a gift card for The Arc in loyalty point value. For more information, visit https://zaharacannabis.com/.
***
Bluestone Bank is hosting a Homebuyer Bootcamp from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at the Randolph Intergenerational Community Center, 128 Pleasant St., Randolph. The free, in-person informational seminar will help new homebuyers learn about the pre-approval and homebuying processes. Those attending will also receive credit toward their mortgage closing costs. RSVP to plynch@bluestone.com.