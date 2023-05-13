The Branches of North Attleboro and The Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield have ranked among the best assisted living communities with memory care in Massachusetts and the nation in U.S. News & World Report’s second annual Best Senior Living ratings. Both are Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care communities. They were selected following a comprehensive resident and family member survey. It was the second straight year that The Village at Willow Crossings has received the rating.
The Seekonk Tractor Supply store is helping Solmonese Elementary School in Norton develop a garden that will provide students with a hands-on learning experience. The store will provide the school with a garden starter kit. Other schools interested in starting a garden can contact the store at 508-557-0914 for more information or visit it at 132 Taunton Ave.
The Massachusetts Bankers Association has announced that BankFive President and CEO Anne P. Tangen and North Easton Savings Bank President and CEO Rich Spencer have been elected to its 20-member board of directors. Founded in 1905, the MBA represents FDIC-insured community, regional and nationwide banks serving consumer and business clients across the Commonwealth.