Nova Farms in Attleboro has been named the official intake partner for the Massachusetts High Times Cup. Nova Farms will oversee the preparation and distribution of all High Times judge kits, making them accessible at participating locations throughout Massachusetts and available for purchase at Nova’s dispensaries.
------
Pare Corporation, a multi-disciplinary engineering and planning firm, has announced the promotion of Keith J. MacDonald, P.E. to vice president in the transportation division. MacDonald started his professional career at Pare in 1998 after graduating from the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth. Pare is headquartered in Lincoln, R.I., and operates full-service branch offices in Foxboro and Holyoke.
Pare also announced that Todd Turcotte, P.E., has returned as vice president of the Waterfront/Marine Group in the geotechnical division. He brings over 29 years of experience working on a variety of marine/waterfront, civil, structural, and geotechnical engineering projects.
------
Warby Parker is opening a store Saturday, Sept. 16, at Mansfield Crossing. It’s the company’s 12th store in Massachusetts.
------
Rush Bowls, a Colorado-based fast-casual concept known for its fresh meals-in-a-bowl, will open its first restaurant in Massachusetts this month at 90 Copeland Drive in Mansfield. Along with its blended fruit/veggie bowls, they will also offer smoothies, grab-and-go protein bites and specialty products for pups.