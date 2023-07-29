Old Colony Elder Services, a nonprofit agency serving older adults and individuals with disabilities throughout Plymouth County and surrounding towns, has promoted Vicky Rateau, LSW to Quality and Contracts Manager. Rateau will implement and monitor all facets of the provider contract process and ensure a robust, coordinated provider-services network for OCES consumers. She will also facilitate and monitor quality compliance across the organization and provide oversight. Rateau is a resident of North Attleboro.