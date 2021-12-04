Wrentham Village Premium Outlets has announced several new retailers, including Rebecca Taylor, which sells clothing; Jimmy Choo, shoes, handbags, small leather goods and more; and ivory ella, lifestyle apparel, which donates up to 50% of proceeds to charitable causes with the primary focus on protecting elephants. Coming will be Banter by Piercing Pagoda, fine jewelry and piercing, to open in January 2022; and West Elm Outlet, sustainable and modern furniture and home accessories, in early 2022.
D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, 2 Taunton St., Plainville, honored local food pantry workers at the Plainville United Methodist Church with a special lunch donation in November as part of the chain’s EveryDAy Heroes program. As part of the program, the restaurant seeks out community heroes and provides them with free sandwiches as a sign of appreciation for their work. Staff and volunteers were gifted one to two 29-inch Thanksgiving Toasted Great Divide sandwiches.
