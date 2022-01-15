Sturdy Pediatric Associates has added Crystal Rainville, MD and Amanda Bowers, MD to the practice. Both pediatricians are certified by the American Board of Pediatrics. Rainville received her doctorate from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed her residency at Tufts Children’s Hospital, where she later served as pediatric chief resident. Bowers received her doctorate from Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and completed her residency at Tufts Medical Center.
Sturdy Memorial Associates at Plainville has hired Nancy Hamel, MD and Deborah Poche’, FNP-C. Hamel received her doctorate from the University of Massachusetts Medical School and completed her training as a family practice specialist at the University of Connecticut/ St. Francis Hospital. Hamel is a board-certified family physician. Poche’ received her master of science in nursing from Simmons College. She is a board-certified family nurse practitioner who brings over 20 years of experience to the practice.