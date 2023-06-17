Bristol County Savings Bank, through its foundation, recently awarded a $2,500 grant to the Hockomock Area YMCA in North Attleboro in the name of North Attleboro resident Ed Pariseau. The grant recognized his dedication to the foundation as a recently retired board member and to the North Attleboro community as president of Century 21 North East. The funds are going directly to support the YMCA’s Fuel for the Weekend program which helps fill the gap of food insecurity by providing children in low-income households with meal and snack options for the weekends when food assistance isn’t available from the schools.
------
Caleigh Bain of Mansfield, a recent graduate of Lasell University, spent the spring semester consulting for Puma, the Boston-based international footwear and apparel giant. Bain was a member of the project’s executive team. In May, they presented their findings and business recommendations at company headquarters to Puma staff.
------
Brothers Auto Sales has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Wrentham community. Brothers is located at 10 Commercial Drive.