Patriot Place in Foxboro will hold a hiring fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 20, at 200 Patriot Place, the space directly across from the Patriots ProShop. Several Patriot Place venues will be participating and each will have hiring information and a hiring agent on site to discuss employment opportunities with prospective candidates and assist them in applying. For a listing of participating venues and career opportunities, or to apply online, visit www.patriot-place.com/hiring-fair.
***
Jeffrey Bratberg, PharmD, FAPhA, has been awarded the 2022 APhA Foundation & National Alliance of State Pharmacy Association’s Bowl of Hygeia. Bratberg is a resident of Attleboro and, according to the Rhode Island Pharmacists Association, is well known in the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy and National Pharmacy community for his work in public health initiatives such as immunizations, opioid use disorder, naloxone access and expansion of the practice of pharmacy.
***
The Dyrt, an online camping platform, has ranked Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort in Foxboro fifth on its 2022 list of the 10 best places to camp in New England. It’s the only Massachusetts camping destination on the list. The Dyrt describes Normandy Farms as a “crowd pleaser featuring luxury amenities with all the bells and whistles, including glamping yurts, a bike park, a dog park, indoor and outdoor pools, food trucks, a spa and more.”