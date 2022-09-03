New Hope Inc. has announced three new members of its board of directors: Rose Buckley, senior VP-Commercial Lending, Rockland Trust; James Ferrara, chief human resource officer, Bristol County Savings Bank; and Michael Scipione, chief executive advisor, Weston and Sampson. Based in Attleboro, New Hope helps women and families in crisis situations.
------
Manet Community Health Center’s Attleboro site marked its one-year anniversary at the end of July, and has announced that the planning and design phase is now under way for an expansion project that will encompass the first floor of the Bronson Building at 8 North Main. That will make space for additional exam rooms and consult space and further expand the site’s capacity to serve new patients and offer more programs and services. Also, Manet is adding evening hours. Beginning Sept. 12, the practice will be open Mondays until 8 p.m. Additionally, one of its founding providers in Attleboro, Charlette Hines, FNP, has taken on the role of Lead Provider.
------
Kevin T. Eagan, DDS, MPH has joined Nichols Family Dentistry in Foxboro. Eagan graduated from Foxboro High School in 2011; earned his bachelor’s degree (BA) from Williams College and his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) and Master of Public Health (MPH) degrees from Columbia University. He is a member of the American Dental Association and Massachusetts Dental Society, and a fellow of the American Academy of the History of Dentistry.
------
Ross DeLuca has joined Bluestone Wealth & Trust, a division of Bluestone Bank, as an Investment Executive with Infinex Financial Group. DeLuca has decades of investment advisory experience and works with individuals, families and small businesses on their investment, insurance and estate planning goals. He DeLuca recently completed the ChFC® and CFP® education programs through The American College of Financial Services and has earned the CRPC® designation from the College of Financial Planning.
------
For the second consecutive year, North Easton Savings Bank has been named as a top-ranked bank in Massachusetts on Forbes’ most recent listing of America’s Best Banks and Credit Unions. “It’s an honor to once again appear on this prestigious list,” stated Rich Spencer, president and CEO of North Easton Savings Bank. “This distinction is a direct reflection of our staff’s hard work and dedication to the communities we serve.”
------
On Sept. 3, all Showcase Cinemas will join The Cinema Foundation to celebrate National Cinema Day with $3 tickets for any movie in any format (premium formats included). The foundation is a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners. The nationwide discount day will be in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens, and also include AMC and Regal Cinemas.
------
The state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development Department of Industrial Accidents is accepting Workplace Safety and Education Grant submissions. Applications are due Sept. 30. Interested employers can email safety@mass.gov to receive an application package. Visit mass.gov/DIA to learn more.
Training programs that have been funded in the past often include OHSA 10 or 30, aerial lift, fall protection, crane and rigger, forklift, ergonomics, CPR/AED, injury prevention, fire/electrical, asbestos, defensive and winter driving, lead hazards, toxins and hazards communication, trenching excavation, confined space rescue, and more.