The Village at Willow Crossings in Mansfield, a Benchmark independent living, assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community, has been awarded the Massachusetts Assisted Living Association’s (Mass-ALA) 2022 Excellence Award for Resident Spirit. Paul DeAngelo, a resident of The Village, was honored for embodying the heart and soul of the community, leading and interacting with other residents. According to a news release, DeAngelo’s own life is one that has inspired his fellow residents, having survived The Vietnam War and the unimaginable loss of family members. In addition, The Village was recently the only senior living community in Bristol County to receive U.S. News & World Report’s Best Assisted Living 2022-2023 Excellence Award.
***
Manet Community Health Center will hold a series of open house events across its service area to mark National Health Center Week 2022, Aug. 7-13. Among the events will be a first anniversary celebration at Manet’s newest site, 8 North Main St. in Attleboro, from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. There will also be an event from 1-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Manet CHC, 1 Washington St., Taunton. Each event will feature free COVID-19 vaccinations, healthy snacks, games, giveaways and health center information. Members of the public, community partners, elected officials and patients are welcome to attend. More info: www.manetchc.org or www.healthcenterweek.org.