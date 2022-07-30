DJSA Architecture PC, a firm specializing in commercial and corporate design, reports it has received the go-ahead from the Plainville Planning Board to begin design work for a 126,500-square-foot high bay industrial building at 43 Taunton St. in Plainville, just off of Route 1 with immediate access to Routes 495 and 95. Project developer the Shearwater Companies LLC of Raynham has retained DJSA Architecture to design the industrial building, to be utilized as a manufacturing and warehouse facility. The building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 21 loading dock door positions and two drive-in doors. The project also includes an office component.
***
Only Prettier Design, which has a boutique on Dedham Street in Norfolk, reports it will soon be opening a second location in Wrentham center. The new location will be dedicated to fresh florals and full-service floral design offerings. Only Prettier Design is owned and operated by two local women and moms, Dianne Pyburn and Heather Reda, from Norfolk and Wrentham.
***
HarborOne Bank has awarded 40 high school seniors college scholarships totaling $100,000 through its ONECommunity Scholarship Program, which recognizes not only a student’s commitment to academic excellence but also to their community. Each student received a $2,500 scholarship. Recipients include Lillian K. Boedeker of Attleboro, who went to Attleboro High School and is attending Grove City College; and Abigail C. Shannon of Mansfield, who went to Mansfield High School and is attending Pepperdine University.