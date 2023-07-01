North Easton Savings Bank has named industry veteran Jillian Wagner vice president, senior commercial lender. Wagner has experience helping local and regional businesses secure financing, with a specialty focus on the deployment of renewable energy projects. She began her career as a bank examiner with the OCC, where she focused on administering safety and soundness examinations of nationally chartered financial institutions. In 2017 she joined the commercial lending group at Wellesley Bank (now Cambridge Trust).