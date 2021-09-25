Attleboro Medical Associates has added Dr. Mark Lucey, DO to the practice. Lucey specializes in internal medicine. He received his doctorate and completed his internal medicine residency program at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Michael Harrington, DPM, has joined Podiatry Associates of Plainville. Harrington specializes in podiatry. He received his doctorate from Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and completed his residency program at Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center, where he was awarded chief resident.
Sturdy Hematology & Oncology Associates has added Akansha Chowdhary, MD to the practice. Chowdhary specializes in hematology, oncology and internal medicine. She received her doctorate from New York University School of Medicine and completed her internal medicine residency program at New York University Langone Medical Center. Upon completing her residency, she completed her fellowship in hematology and oncology at Nonwestern University, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center.
The above clinics are part of Sturdy Memorial Associates and associated with Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
***
David Curley, MD, PhD, has been appointed medical director of the Emergency Department at The Miriam Hospital in Providence. Curley most recently served as associate director of the department, a position he has held since 2018. Curley has been deeply involved in adjusting operations and updating protocols to respond to the pandemic and serves on many key committees, including his role as co-chair of the emergency preparedness committee.
***
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub has announced that nearly $400,000 was raised during this year’s annual Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund fundraiser with donations coming from guests at all Ninety Nine locations, business partnerships, as well as the employees and those who were a part of Team Lanzoni. The team was formed in memory of a Ninety Nine team member who passed away due to cancer. It is now a company-wide initiative with dozens of team members participating in the Falmouth Road Face and Pan Mass Challenge.
***
In addition to its main office in Norfolk, Next Phase Legal & Dispute Resolution LLC now has opened a satellite office at 20 Cabot Boulevard, Suite 300, in Mansfield. Next Phase Legal & Dispute Resolution LLC focuses on divorce and family mediation, collaborative divorce, family law, and closely related matters. The firm also litigates contested divorcesand offers foundational estate planning services.
***
D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches recently delivered free sandwiches to the Plainville Police Department. The donation was part of D’Angelo’s EveryDAy Heroes program, in which it seeks out community heroes and delivers them free lunch as a sign of appreciation for the work they do in the community.
