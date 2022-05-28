The Bulfinch Group has announced that Norfolk resident Barry Zimmerman has been named a Leaders Club qualifier by The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America. Leaders Club is one of the highest honors annually awarded by Guardian to financial professionals who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to their clients.
***
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub is holding its first annual fundraiser for The Folded Flag Foundation from Monday, June 6, to Monday, July 4, at all 101 of its locations. The foundation provides educational scholarships and supporting grants to spouses and children of the U.S. military personnel who have died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations since September 11, 2001. Diners get $5 off their meal for a $5 donation, whether they eat in the restaurant or order online.