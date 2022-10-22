The Diocese of Fall River and Catholic Schools Office has appointed Diana Iglesias to the newly created position of data analyst. The main focus of this role is to develop a central data hub to be used in each of the Diocese’s 19 Catholic school’s cycle for continuous improvement. Iglesias recently graduated with the first cohort of students in the Providence College Master of Science in Business Analytics program.
------
Mansfield resident Matthew Hollingshead has been named to the board of directors of the Massachusetts Assisted Living Association. He currently is executive director of NewBridge on the Charles at Hebrew SeniorLife. Mass-ALA is a not-for-profit association dedicated to professionally operated assisted living residences that provide housing and services for individuals with varied needs and income levels.