Infectious diseases physician Karen Tashima, who led the launch of a local clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine and has served on the governor’s COVID-19 Vaccine Subcommittee, is the 2021 Physician of the Year at The Miriam Hospital in Providence. Tashima, who lives in Seekonk, is director of clinical trials at the hospital’s Immunology Center and serves as the principal investigator for a phase 3 clinical trial at The Miriam Hospital for the COVID vaccine developed by Novavax. Also, Kwame Dapaah-Afriyie of Attleboro, a professor of medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, received the hospital’s Riesman Family Excellence in Teaching Award.
North Easton Savings Bank was recently named Forbes’ top-ranked bank in Massachusetts for 2021. The ranking appeared on Forbes’ most recent listing of America’s Best Banks and Credit Unions in each state. “We are honored to receive this award and to be ranked as the number one bank in Massachusetts. I am so proud of our employees as this is a direct reflection of their hard work and dedication to the communities we serve,” stated Rich Spencer, president and CEO. To determine the best Banks and Credit Unions in every state, Forbes relies on independent data provided by Statista, a German company that specializes in market and consumer research.
Bristol County Savings Bank, headquartered in Taunton, recently promoted Rita Braga, Rick Clark and Susan Farley from branch manager to the position of assistant vice president/branch manager of the Dartmouth, County Street in Taunton and North Raynham offices, respectively. In this capacity, they are responsible for the management of branch operations, customer relations and new business development.
Jack Conway & Company has added Rebecca Quirk to its team of Mansfield real estate agents. Quirk lives in Plainville with her spouse and two young children.
Citizens and NECN have announced the H1 2022 Champions in Action area of focus: mental health support and education. Organizations selected for inclusion in the program will receive financial, volunteer and public relations support to help further extend their reach and impact. Applications can be completed online at www.citizensbank.com/community/champions-in-action.aspx and must be submitted by Aug. 20, 2021. Champions in Action is part of Citizens Helping Citizens, the bank’s program designed to enhance quality of life and economic vitality in local communities.
