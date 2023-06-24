HarborOne Bank has awarded $100,000 in ONECommunity scholarship grants to 20 college-bound students from Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Among them is Lauren Morley, a Mansfield High School graduate who will be attending Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Each recipient will receive a $5,000 scholarship paid directly to the college or university they will be attending in the fall. Since inception, the ONECommunity Scholarship Program has awarded $800,000 in college scholarships to local high school seniors demonstrating an outstanding commitment to educational excellence and their local community. HarborOne Bank has pledged $1 million over a 10-year period to provide exceptional students with college scholarships.
Daniela Rubinstein, a resident of Norfolk, has opened Daniela’s Violin Studio in Walpole. Rubinstein has been teaching students of all ages and levels for 20 years. Along with her studio in Walpole, which is on the Sharon town line, she teaches at the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music Orchestra and Music School.