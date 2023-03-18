The RI Hospitality Association has named Attleboro resident Caroline Bhatia vice president of membership and business development. She previously held the role of director of membership. In her new role, Bhatia is responsible for prospecting and developing new business opportunities for members and sponsors and closing sales on all membership inquiries and endorsed partner referrals, among other duties.
The Bulfinch Group has announced that Richard Howell of Foxboro has earned the designation of Five Star Wealth Manager, an award given annually to financial managers who satisfy 10 objective eligibility and evaluation criteria. Howell attended Bentley University and earned his MBA from Babson College.