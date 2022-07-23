Coastal Business Brokers has announced the sale of Castechnologies Inc. and the real estate located at 40 Townsend Road, Attleboro. Founded in 1987, Castechnologies provides precision machined, zinc aluminum castings utilizing the Graphite Permanent Mold Process. The company sold the business and real estate to David Goncalves, president of DGG Industries Inc. All employees and functions of the business will remain in place as new ownership takes over, according to a news release announcing the sale. The transaction closed on July 11 and the terms were undisclosed.
***
HarborOne Bank has kicked off its seventh annual Small Business Pitch Contest to support the launch or expansion of small businesses in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Registration and entries are open through Aug. 31 at www.harborone.com/pitchcontest. There’s a top prize of $10,000 from HarborOne to help launch or expand a new or existing product or service. A panel of business experts will screen the initial entries and choose up to eight applicants to pitch their ideas. Applicants will be notified no later than Sept. 12. See the above website for more details.
***
Manet Community Health Center’s June Bloom fundraising event raised more than $140,000 as it honored pandemic response volunteers. The event was held June 9 at Lombardo’s function facility and included more than 300 Manet supporters, friends and staff. The board of directors presented its highest honor, the Manet Medallion, to the 66 Pandemic Response Team volunteers who assisted with the non-profit health center’s community COVID-19 vaccination efforts across Manet’s service area, including Quincy, Hull, Taunton and Attleboro.