Bluestone Bank has announced that President Meg McIsaac has officially been elected as vice chair of the board of directors of the Massachusetts Bankers Association. Founded in 1905, the MBA is the only association representing FDIC-insured community, regional and nationwide banks, serving consumer and business clients across the Commonwealth. The group represents roughly 125 banks. MBA President and CEO Kathleen Murphy said McIsaac “provides expertise and experience that enables us to achieve our priorities of exceptional advocacy representation on Beacon Hill and in Washington, DC; high quality and timely training and education for professionals in the banking industry and communications and services that help strengthen our members. The market knowledge that Meg brings enables the association to anticipate and respond to emerging banking needs and trends that help our members as they serve a very large consumer and business footprint across the Commonwealth.”