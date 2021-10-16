Catherine Zelinski of Norton has earned the Registered Professional Reporter certification. RPR certification distinguishes stenographic court reporters as being among the top contributors to the profession in terms of reporting skills, transcript production, reporting and operating practices, and professionalism, according to the National Court Reporters Association. Zelinski works as a freelance court reporter for several firms in the Boston area and as a CART captioner for the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
***
Sturdy Memorial Associates has hired Douglas DiCola, MD, who will be splitting his time as a primary care physician at Sturdy Memorial Associates at Plainville and a sports medicine physician at Sturdy Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Associates. DiCola received his doctorate from Boston University School of Medicine and completed his family medicine residency at Maine Medical Center. He also completed his sports medicine fellowship at Maine Dartmouth.
***
Derek Helm, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, has been presented with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 2021 Northeast Region Blue Spirit Award. The award is the highest honor bestowed by Jim Clark, the president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of America, to a local club professional in a region. Heim has led the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South since 2015 and under his leadership fundraising has increased, the full-time staff team has quadrupled in size, membership has surged, the board of directors has grown and diversified, and the quality and reach of Club programs has “soared to new heights,” according to a news release.
***
Bristol Community College’s admissions and financial aid teams will hold free On-the-Spot Workshops Oct. 19 to Nov. 15 in Attleboro, Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton. Prospective students can get assistance completing the college’s admissions application with Bristol’s admissions coordinators for enrollment in classes in spring 2022. The college’s financial aid counselors will be available to help students and their families complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), the key form needed to apply for financial aid or scholarships. Event registration is strongly encouraged. To register or for more info, visit http://www.bristolcc.edu./onthespot.
