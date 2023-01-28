Bristol County Savings Bank, headquartered in Taunton, has appointed Thomas D. Kelly of Attleboro to the position of vice president/commercial loan officer. In this capacity, Kelly develops and manages client relationships in the greater Attleboro area by providing commercial loan solutions along with a range of other financial products. Prior to joining the bank, Kelly held the same position with North Easton Savings. He is past president and current member of the Attleboro Rotary Club and serves on the board of directors for the Attleboro/Norton YMCA. He is also a member of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce in Mansfield and the United Regional Chamber of Commerce in Plainville.
***
Stop & Shop has expanded Flashfood across 34 of its Massachusetts stores, including ones in The Sun Chronicle area. Flashfood is a digital marketplace aimed at reducing food waste at the retail level by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. Using the Flashfood app, shoppers save up to 50% off items such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh produce, baked goods, and more.