The Card Vault at Patriot Place in Foxboro was named America’s Best Card Shop at the 42nd annual Sports Collectors Convention. The business specializes in consulting services including rare card procurement, grading, appraisals, collection audits and buy/sell advisory. It was selected out of over 1,400 nominations for best card shop, according to a news release from owner Big Night.
***
All Ninety Nine Restaurants are participating in the annual Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Jimmy Fund fundraiser, which runs through Sunday, Aug. 21. All funds raised go directly to the Jimmy Fund, supporting pediatric and adult patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Guests and Ninety Nine team members can donate in-person or online. More info: www.99restaurants.com.
***
New Horizon Medical in Foxboro has announced its conversion to 100% renewable energy for all its power needs. Last month, the medical weight loss center started receiving all its electricity from area solar farms via National Grid. Director Al McCooey says the center is taking advantage of a state Department of Energy Resources program that connects electricity users with existing solar farms in Massachusetts.
***
Wrentham resident and University of Miami graduate Brendan King recently completed the General Dynamics Bath (Maine) Iron Works summer internship program as a mechanical engineering intern for piping.