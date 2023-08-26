Bishop Feehan High School has announced three additions to its leadership team in time for the new school year.
Jessica Symonds came on board in July as the school’s first vice president of advancement. She is a St. Mary’s Mansfield parishioner and comes to Feehan after a decade of advancement leadership at South Shore Hospital and the South Shore Health Foundation, including a term as interim chief development officer.
Long-time counselor and Feehan graduate Chris Charron assumed the director of school counseling role in July. He is the son of a longtime Feehan teacher, husband of a grad, and coach and teacher at the school since 2010. He will lead an office that is adding an additional school counselor and an additional adjustment counselor to kick off the year.
Jessica Strunin will start in late August as the school’s theatre director. She comes to Feehan from the Qualters Middle School in Mansfield and has also been an active presence with the TriBoro Youth Theatre in Attleboro and the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra and Music School in East Providence.
------
The Joe Andruzzi Foundation, a North Attleboro-based organization that provides support to cancer patients and their families across New England, has named Colleen DeSimone of Mansfield as its new board chair. DeSimone has “consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment during her tenure as a board member,” JAF said in a news release. The foundation has also named to its board Elizabeth “Beth” Huber of Sarasota, Fla. (formerly of Providence), Tom Turco of Auburn and Mike Lombardo of Sanbornville, N.H.
------
Foxboro resident Diane Franchitto, president and CEO of HopeHealth in Providence, has been elected vice chair of the board of CareLink, a nonprofit healthcare organization serving Rhode Island’s senior population.
------
Norfolk County Sheriff Patrick W. McDermott completed the 120th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute Leadership Development Course hosted at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va., Aug. 7-11. The no-cost program is provided by the National Institute of Corrections, U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Major County Sheriffs of America.