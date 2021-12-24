Norton native Jill Grogan is celebrating 25 years with Papa Gino’s. Having served in various positions in the company’s marketing department, she now serves as vice president of marketing of Papa Gino’s and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches.
***
Attleboro resident Alexander Marchando was among 23 graduates in the 49th class of the Correctional Officer Training Academy for the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, R.I. The new officers completed an eight-week training program in prison management and facilitation
