Sherrill House, a not-for-profit skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, has announced that Tuere L. Crawford of Attleboro has been named executive director of its Longwood Hospice program. Crawford brings more than 30 years of experience in health care, skilled nursing, and hospice settings to Longwood Hospice, which was opened in Brookline by Sherrill House in 2022. She has held executive and management-level positions at Norwood Hospital, Kindred Healthcare, Ascend Hospice, and CareOne.
Ryan McGee has been selected as business administrator and Trisha Leary as director of technology and digital learning for the Seekonk Public Schools. Both began their new positions on Aug. 1. McGee most recently worked in Stoughton Public Schools as the district’s administrator of educational technology. Leary has spent the past 24 years working in education, during which time she has advocated the effective use of technology to supplement instructional practices for both students and teachers.