Lyndia Downie of Norton, the president and executive director of the Pine Street Inn in Boston, was recently named Number 47 on The Commonwealth Institute’s Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts. Each year, The Commonwealth Institute and the Boston Globe Magazine partner to name the most noteworthy companies and nonprofits helmed by women. Downie and the Pine Street Inn, New England’s largest homeless service provider, are honored to be recognized with the other leaders.
****
Tammy Thomas has joined Jack Conway & Company’s Mansfield real estate office. Thomas enjoys working with people, having served her community in her roles at Connor’s Pediatric Dentistry and the Medfield Holistic Wellness Center before becoming a real estate agent. Thomas, a Boston native, currently lives in Milford with her husband Willey and their 21-year-old son Christian.
****
Milford Regional Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for Fall 2021. This national distinction, which Milford Regional has received seven consecutive times, recognizes the medical center’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital. “It is an honor to receive this Leapfrog recognition. To receive it seven times in a row is an incredible distinction for Milford Regional,” says Edward J. Kelly, president and CEO of Milford Regional. “This continued recognition is a testament to the dedication our entire team at Milford Regional has to keeping our patients safe every single day.” The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
