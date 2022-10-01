Bluestone Bank has announced its participation in MassHousing’s MassDREAMS Grant Program. The program provides support, including expanded down payment assistance, for people who have been heavily impacted by COVID-19. Grants of up to $50,000 will provide eligible recipients with a down payment and closing cost assistance, with no repayment required and no strings attached, the bank said. First-time home buyers who currently reside in eligible communities, including Attleboro, can apply for the program. If approved, the funds can be utilized toward the purchase of a primary residence family home or condominium anywhere in Massachusetts. More info: mymasshome.org.
Citizens Financial Group has congratulated 132 colleagues who have been with the bank for 25 years or more, including Attleboro resident Sandra DeSousa. they will have specially inscribed bricks bearing their names installed outside Citizens headquarters at One Citizens Plaza in Providence. More than 2,300 colleagues have been honored with bricks since the bank started the tradition in 1999.
Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub has announced raising over $900,000 over the past year for the Pine Street Inn, Boys & Girls Clubs, Folded Flag Foundation and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute & Jimmy Fund through business partnerships, by guests both in-restaurant and online, and by team members at all Ninety Nine locations. The Attleboro restaurant, whose general manager is Lisa Tanguay, raised the most funds during the Folded Flag fundraiser with $7,470.
Aroma Joe’s has opened a new location at 30 Reservoir St. in Mansfield. This 1,500-square-foot coffee house is owned and operated by existing Aroma Joe’s franchisees the Realejo family who also own a location at 755 GAR Highway in Swansea. Headquartered in South Portland, Maine, Aroma Joe’s now has 93 locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island and Connecticut.
Stop & Shop has donated 100,000 diapers to diaper banks across its five-state footprint in honor of National Diaper Need Awareness Week, Sept. 24 to Oct. 2. Each diaper bank will receive 20,000 Nature’s Promise diapers. Among the recipients are Baby Basics, Inc. in Needham and Project Undercover in Warwick.
Stop & Shop this year is again joining the American Cancer Society’s movement to celebrate breast cancer survivors and thrivers and help end breast cancer. Throughout October, all 400+ Stop & Shop stores will offer shoppers the option of donating $1, $3, or $5 at checkout or rounding up their total at self-checkout with 100% of the donation going to the American Cancer Society.