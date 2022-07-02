HarborOne Bank, in partnership with The Greg Hill Foundation, FMP Productions and the Boston Globe, announces CocoTree Kids, founded by Catherine Maloy of Natick, and Cape Verdean Women United, Inc., founded by Tina Cardoso of Brockton, as the winners of its inaugural HarborOne Cause Pitch Contest at Big Night Live in Boston. HarborOne Bank and The Greg Hill Foundation both made $25,000 donations for a total of $50,000 in awards. The contest’s goal was to provide early-stage nonprofits with capital they need to jumpstart their work and help others. Eight finalists were selected from all entrants to pitch their ideas during the event. The organizations eligible had to be operational for up to two years, based in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, or Rhode Island, and annual budgets not exceeding $100,000.
****
The 8th annual Tri-Town Chamber Summer Business BBQ, celebrating all businesses in Mansfield, Foxboro and Norton, is scheduled for 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 28. All, including non-chamber members, are invited to this free event at 280 School St., building L100 in Mansfield Crossing with partners Elliott Physical Therapy and BayCoast Bank. RSVP is essential to this rain or shine event. For more information, contact Kara Griffin at edirector@tri-townchamber.org.
****
The New England Patriots Foundation has awarded a $20,000 NFL Change Grant to Providence Community Health Centers to benefit breast cancer screenings and detection efforts for those without regular access to medical care. The grant was to mark National Cancer Survivor Month through the league’s Crucial Catch “Intercept Cancer” campaign, a part of the American Cancer Society’s “Get Screened” campaign.