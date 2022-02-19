Harvard Pilgrim Health Care has named Sturdy Memorial Hospital Affiliated Physicians to its 20th annual Physician Group Honor Roll. The HPHC Honor Roll highlights physician groups that have achieved exceptional results in disease prevention and the treatment of acute and chronic illness in both adult and pediatric patients in 2021.
***
Bristol County Savings Bank has announced the appointment of Paul Lacey to the position of vice president/head of facilities. In this capacity, he is responsible for maintaining the bank’s existing office facilities, including the branch offices, as well as planning and managing space requirements and any future construction and renovation projects. Prior to joining the bank, Lacey was a construction supervisor for AP Whitaker & Sons Inc., of West Bridgewater for over six years.
***Alignable.com, an online referral network for small businesses, has chosen Jeffrey Schweitzer of Northeast Financial Strategie, Inc. as Wrentham’s 2022 Business Person Of The Year for the second year in a row.