Brenda Kerr, senior vice president of retail, and David Reilly, senior vice president of operations, have both been promoted to executive vice president at HarborOne Bank. Since joining HarborOne in 2018, Kerr has helped the bank substantially grow their retail footprint, successfully opening the first Boston location and now a second location in South Boston. Kerr, who lives in Mansfield, came to HarborOne with over two decades of retail experience. In her new role, she will continue to lead the retail banking for the organization and development of the strategic vision. Reilly has over 25 years’ experience in the community bank and credit union industry. He began his career at HarborOne in 2008 with oversight for the deposit operations and the security and facilities areas. In his new role, Reilly will continue to lead the operations divisions into the next generation with focus on digital and more operational automation processes.
The RI Hospitality Association has named Attleboro resident Caroline Bhatia its director of membership. In her role, Bhatia is tasked with managing all aspects of RIHA’s membership operations including recruitment, retention, and program services. Before joining the Association, Bhatia served as a business travel sales manager for The Providence Marriott Downtown from 2019 to 2020. Prior to that, she held the same role at The Omni Providence Hotel from 2018 to 2019.
